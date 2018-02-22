In fact, Martial is set to leave Man Utd this summer and the club is, therefore, looking for an alternative to Lukaku up front. After playing in Spain with Atletico Madrid and in Germany with Wolfsburg/Bayern Munich, the strike born in 1986 could end up in England.

Jose Mourinho has put his name on the wish list, and the club is currently preparing an offer for the Bianconeri. Mandzukic salary is valued at €3.5m per year, and although the player hasn't asked to leave according to Juventus, the transfer market is long and they are not lacking offers.

The Croatian met his entourage in the recent days to discuss the situation. However, the World Cup remains the priority for now. After that, a decision will be made.