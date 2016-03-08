Man Utd set to make offer for Serie A duo
17 July at 13:12Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly set to make offers to sign Serie A stars Ivan Perisic and Leonardo Bonucci.
Perisic starred for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup and even scored a cracking goal in the final of the tournament. He has been an important player for Inter too, scoring 11 times and assisting nine times last season in the Serie A.
Tuttosport report that Man United are set to make an offer for both Perisic and Bonucci this summer, Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his squad to help the Red Devils win the Premier League for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Both have drawn links with United this summer.
Bonucci joined Milan from Juventus last summer for a fee of 42 million euros and while he did struggle in the first half of the season under Vincenzo Montella, but became the most important part of the side under Rino Gattuso's management.
