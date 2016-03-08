Man Utd target could stay at Juventus
07 July at 12:40Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain target Alex Sandro could end up staying at Juventus this summer.
The Brazilian left-back has impressed at the bianconeri over the last three seasons and has become an important part of the side since his arrival from Porto in 2015.
IlBianconero report that Alex Sandro can opt to stay at Juventus this summer, despite rumors linking him with a move to Man United and Paris Saint-Germain.
It is said that neither United nor PSG have made an offer for the player, with Juventus too not having handed him a new contract.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments