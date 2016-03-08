Man Utd target wants new Juventus contract
08 September at 16:30Juventus star Mario Mandzukic reportedly wants to sign a new contract at the bianconeri and wants to stay at the club.
Mandzukic has been linked with a move away from Juventus over the past few months and it was also reported that Manchester United were very interested in signing the Croatian.
While we had earlier reported that Allegri had convinced Mandzukic into staying at Juve and has promised him a regular starting spot in the side.
Tuttosport now state that Mandzukic wants Juve to hand him a new deal as he is now very keen on staying at the club.
The Croatian forward has expressed his desire to the club that he wants to stay and wants the Old Lady to get him to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2020.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
