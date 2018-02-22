Man Utd ‘the favourites’ to sign €100m star
17 May at 17:44Manchester United are reported to be the favourite club to seal the transfer of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.
José Mourinho has set his sights on the talented Serbia midfielder whose price-tag is reported to be in the region of € 100 million.
Lazio director of football Igli Tare revealed at the beginning of the season the club had turn down a € 70 million bid the previous summer.
According to BetVictor Manchester United are leading the race to sign SMS (3,50), followed by Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain (6,00). Real Madrid are also being linked with signing the talented midfielder (5.00).
The player’s agent Mateja Kezman released a transfer update yesterday: “Interest in Sergej is enormous. However, Lazio have their most important game of the season on Sunday and it makes no sense to talk about his transfer now. He’s focused solely on Lazio until the end of the season.”
