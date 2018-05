enormous

Manchester United are reported to be the favourite club to seal the transfer of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.José Mourinho has set his sights on the talented Serbia midfielder whose price-tag is reported to be in the region of € 100 million.Lazio director of football Igli Tare revealed at the beginning of the season the club had turn down a € 70 million bid the previous summer. BetVictor ​According to Manchester United are leading the race to sign SMS (3,50), followed by Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain (6,00). Real Madrid are also being linked with signing the talented midfielder (5.00).The player’s agent Mateja Kezman released a transfer update yesterday: “Interest in Sergej is. However, Laziogame of the season on Sunday and it makes no sense to talkhis transfer. He’s focused solely on Lazio until the end of the season.”