Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho makes contact with Juve defender on Barça’s sights
02 November at 09:20Manchester have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Juventus defender Joao Cancelo, Tuttosport reports.
The Portuguese star arrived in Turin from Valencia last summer after a one-year spell at Inter. The Nerazzurri, however, failed to make his move permanent and the Old Lady managed to complete his signing for a fee close to € 40 million.
The deal was completed thanks to the work of the player’s agent Jorge Mendes who, a few weeks later, traded another one of his top clients – a certain Cristiano Ronaldo – to the Allianz Stadium.
Manchester United had also been linked with signing Cancelo before he joined Juventus and now the Red Devils are said to have renewed their interest in the Portuguese right-back who is a long-time target of José Mourinho.
The Serie A giants, however, are not willing to sell their star nor in January nor at the end of the season. Cancelo’s team-mate Alex Sandro, however, could leave the Black-and-Whites at the end of the season as he has not accepted to sign a contract extension with Juventus with his deal that expires in 2020.
