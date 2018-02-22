Man Utd warned as Alex Sandro could leave due to bad relationship with Allegri
13 May at 14:00Juventus star Alex Sandro could be leaving the Old Lady at the end of the season. The Brazilian left-back had an agreement with Chelsea last summer but Juve refused to sell him after the departures of Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves.
The Blues’ offered almost € 70 million to sign him but the bianconeri did not listen to any offer for the Brazilian who remained at Juve but has had a disappointing campaign.
Now, Manchester United are interested in welcoming the services of the Brazilian full-back who is also wanted by Psg but possible sanctions of Uefa could prevent the French club from making huge bids next summer.
According to a report of Rai Sport the permanence of Allegri in Turin would mean the exit of Alex Sandro as the duo are not on very good terms.
Previous reports in Italy had claimed the Italian tactician has already asked the club to sell ‘misaligned’ players if he decides to stay for one more season.
Arsenal are being heavily linked with hiring the Italian tactician next season.
