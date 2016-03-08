Man Utd will allow Inter to sign Lukaku on one condition: Milan Skriniar
19 June at 10:15Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly responded to Inter by asking for Milan Skriniar in a possible deal involving Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgian forward joined Jose Mourinho at United in the summer of 2017 but Antonio Conte also wanted to sign him at Chelsea. While Lukaku has shown glimpses of his brilliance at United, he has failed to recapture his real form ever since.
Corriere dello Sport say that Inter have tried to do a deal with United involving Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, but the Red Devils' response to a deal like that has been negative.
But United have now let Inter know what they need in a possible deal, state the outlet. They want Skriniar in the negotiation, despite the defender having signed a new deal at the club earlier this summer.
Inter don't want to let the Slovakian go and feel that he belongs to the club's future. But the nerazzurri continue to negotiate for Lukaku and want to strike a deal soon.
Go to comments