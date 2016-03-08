Manchester City, Cancelo: "Inter are really strong but Juve are always Juve"
21 October at 17:45Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo spoke to international media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today, discussing his adaptation to the Premier League and his experiences playing in Italy with Juventus and Inter.
"I'm still learning the English championship but I'm happy to have played in the Italian one with two very strong teams. Guardiola? As a child I wanted to be the best in my role and with this coach I can do it. Atalanta? One of the best in Italy, very physical and technical with very good players. Tomorrow will be a spectacular game. I think they'll be competing for the title. Yesterday Inter won against Sassuolo; I saw them on TV, they're a really strong team. Juve are always Juve, they won the last championships. Until the end they'll fight for the Scudetto.”
The 25-year-old Portuguese defender joined the reigning Premier League champions earlier this summer, in a deal worth around €30 million as well Danilo swapping to the Bianconeri.
Contracted until 2025, Cancelo has made seven appearances so far this season for the Sky Blues.
Apollo Heyes
