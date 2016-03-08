Manchester City, could this be Guardiola's final year?
29 September at 17:00Rumors are starting to surface that this could be Pep Guardiola’s last season in charge of Manchester City. As per what is being reported by the Daily Mirror (via Calciomercato.com), the Citizens are preparing a goodbye for the Spanish coach. This is partly due to the fact that part of the staff would like to see some younger players start being rotated into the squad, but the ex-Barcelona manager does not support this idea. This is the reason why the club are starting to make contact with possible substitutes.
After a summer in which Juventus president Andrea Agnelli courted Guardiola but ultimately hired Maurizio Sarri, he could now become a concrete idea for the bianconeri should he part ways with Manchester City.
Claudio Perfetto
