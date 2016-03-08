Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus: 'When I play badly I want to shoot myself'
12 December at 21:15Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus discussed last night’s 4-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League as well as his performances so far this season with the Sky Blues, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
“I think it's something that happens to other players as well. I can't speak for them, but I can for myself and when I'm not happy with how I play I want to shoot myself in the head because it's difficult for me. I take it personally.”
The 22-year-old Brazilian forward, who scored a hat trick in last night’s 4-1 win, then touched on the pressure he feels when playing for the reigning Premier League champions.
“I start to think, ‘oh, my God, I gotta score, I gotta score, I gotta score’. And sometimes when I get the right chances, I make a mistake because I think too much and I put too much pressure on myself. But I'm getting better, I'm working on my finishing and I try not to think about the pressure.”
So far this season Jesus has made 21 appearances for the Manchester based club, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in the process.
