Manchester United eye Roma midfielder as alternative for Juventus target
25 June at 16:10Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.
The Italian joined rejoined Roma from Sassuolo in the summer of 2017 after the giallorossi activated their buy-back clause and shelled out 10 million euros to sign him. Pellegrini has impressed and has drawn links with Arsenal.
Manchester Evening News report that Manchester United see Pellegrini as an alternative to Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic this summer.
The club have already signed Fred this summer and an offer for the Italian could be made if an attempt for Milinkovic-Savic fails.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
