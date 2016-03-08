Manchester United's Chong proposed himself to Inter as well as Juventus: the details
14 January at 18:20Manchester United winger Tahith Chong will leave the club when his contract expires in June, with both Juventus and Inter linked with the 20-year-old, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Chong has no intention of renewing his contract with the Red Devils and has started working with his agent to find a new club in Italy, as well as other leagues. The player highlighted Juventus as his top choice but failed to find an agreement with the Turin based club. He asked for no less than €2 million net per season, the sum offered by Manchester United in a new contract.
Inter have also appeared in the race, the report continues. Inter met the player’s representatives, with the Nerazzurri management taking note and beginning to follow the player.
He has made two appearances in the Premier League so far this season, as well as three appearances in the Europa League.
Apollo Heyes
