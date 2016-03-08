Manchester United, Solskjaer: 'Juve target Pogba won't be sold in January'
20 December at 16:40Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to gathered reporters in a press conference today, discussing Juventus target Paul Pogba amongst other topics. His words were collected by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
"Paul Pogba will not be sold in January. I hope he can return to play by the end of this year, but I won't risk him to avoid relapses from the injury.”
The 26-year-old Frenchman has only made six appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, due to ankle problems that have seen him miss 20 games already this season. The Bianconeri are dreaming of re-signing the player in order to strengthen their midfield.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments