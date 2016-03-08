Lukaku reveals his favourite Juventus striker, refuses to rule out Serie A transfer
14 October at 11:20Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes that his club's Champions League opponents Juventus are one of the top three clubs in the world right now.
The Belgian forward is very likely to be part of Man United's side that takes on Juventus at Old Trafford next week, but the most special part of the occasion will be the 'homecoming' of Juve's summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lukaku was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about the Juventus side and he was full of praise. He though, revealed that he has a soft spot for Douglas Costa.
Lukaku said: "They are a great project, they never stop, every year they aim to become stronger, without any doubt they are one of the 2-3 strongest teams in the world, an excellent coach on the bench and players extraordinary in every department.
"Cristiano is the best player, but we have to also give attention to others: Dybala is already very strong and growing, while I have a soft spot for Costa."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments