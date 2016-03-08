Manchester United target could leave using legal loophole
25 July at 15:55Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld could reportedly leave the club this summer through a 'legal backdoor', amidst rumors of interest from Manchester United.
The Belgian's exit from Tottenham is expected to come this summer, but there has been no concrete update on his situation as of now, with the English transfer window set to close on the 9th of August.
HLN report that Alderweireld could leave Spurs this summer by seeking help from a legal backdoor or a legal loophole in his contract.
It is said that some people from a legal profession are doubting the unilaterial option in Alderweireld's current contract and that could see Alderweireld leave Spurs.
The report states that clubs extending contracts without the player having that option creates a shaky legal ground, as Alderweireld rejected a chance to extend his current Spurs deal last year. And the paper claims that if Alderweireld signs a new deal, he will be free to leave the club for 28 million euros next summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
