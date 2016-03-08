Toby Alderweireld has hinted that his future

The Belgian international has struggled for playing time this season at Tottenham, with Davinson Sanchez often being preferred to him.

Despite being considered to be one of the best defenders around at the beginning of the season, the Manchester United target is now in limbo with the North Londoners, with Coach Mauricio Pochettino hinting that he wasn’t trying hard enough in training.

Speaking to Belgian paper de Zontag, Alderweireld also admitted that he wasn’t sure what would happen to him:

"I have another two years contract, so Tottenham decide about my future.

"Of course I have my own idea, but that is not the case now.

"The past season was tough, but I'm glad that I could play the last four matches.

"That means that I am ready for the World Cup."