Mancini: 'Chelsea star can help Italy youths to improve, Bernardeschi must score more goals'
23 March at 16:10Italy national team coach Roberto Mancini spoke with Rai Sport ahead of tonight's clash with Finland. Juve star Moise Kean is set to start from the first minute: "I think he is a predestined, he can become an important player for the national team. I've picked up many young players that can have a future with the national team. Of course, we also need expert footballers who can guide the youths. Players like Bonucci, Chiellini, Jorginho and Verratti can really help them".
Federico Bernardeschi will be wearing the number 10 shirt: "He has great qualities, he can play in many positions but he can score more goals. It's something that he needs to do. France? We want to reach their level, without thinking too much about it. If we had to meet in one year, I don't think it would be so easy for them. Our target is to qualify for the Euro now".
