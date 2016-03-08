Mancini: 'Pinamonti is the future of Italy..'
28 September at 16:35Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini believes that Andrea Pinamonti is the future of Italian football.
Mancini was talking to Radio Deejay today and he was asked multiple questions. One of them was about potential strikers that could make it to the senior national side.
He said: " Quagliarella, Belotti, Balotelli or Immobile? No, I choose Pinamonti (smiles). He needs to grow, but I'm sure he will be the future of Italy. The midfield? We are well: maybe we don't have too much physicality, but in terms of quality we are blended and we have excellent elements."
On Danilo D'Ambrosio, he said: "D'Ambrosio? I know him very well, I coached him at Inter, I know what kind of boy he is and what he can give. He is a multipurpose player, who it allows to vary the tactical module. Not by chance I called him in the last two challenges."
He also said that Nicolo Zaniolo is better as a mezzala: "The players are these, maybe some technical and physical players will be added. We have many good technically. Zaniolo besides being technical is physical, he has great leg. Mezzala? Yes I see it. We were lucky to find so many technically good."
