Mancini: 'We have many leaders in the team'
09 October at 19:45Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini believes that he has multiple leaders in the current Azzurri side.
The Azzurri are set to play two games in the upcoming international break and the first one sees them play a friendly against Ukraine and the second one sees them play a UEFA Nations League game against Poland.
Mancini was recently talking in a press conference ahead of the game against Ukraine and he said that the national side has many leaders in the side already.
Mancini said: "Usually in a team the leader can be the one that most experience.
"Playing in the national team is not easy and can a player can be the leader by experience or the technical leader. We have technically good players and my hope is that there are many technical leaders in our side."
Mancini also confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will be starting as the goalkeeper against Ukraine and explained that Giorgio Chiellini's fitness makes him a doubt.
