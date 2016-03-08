Mandzukic does not want Borussia Dortmund move

13 July at 15:45
Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is reportedly against the idea of joining Borussia Dortmund on a permanent basis this summer.

Mandzukic has been an important player for the bianconeri ever since he joined the club from Atletico Madrid and has garnered the reputation of being a big-game player. But the arrival of Maurizio Sarri at Juve could see the Croatian leave the Turin side.

Sky Sports claim that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing Mandzukic back to the Bundesliga but the striker doesn't want to move to BVB this summer.

While he would want to leave Juve, he would prefer a move back to Bayern over a potential move to Dortmund because of his respect for the Bavarian side and Uli Hoeness.

Before fully deciding to leave Juve though, Mandzukic wants to convince Sarri of his abilities. His priority is to stay but if Sarri doesn't see him as a part of the side next season, he would like to leave.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.