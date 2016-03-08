Mandzukic-Man Utd: Move hits snag as player arrives for training
08 August at 16:45Manchester United's move for Mario Mandzukic has hit a snag and the Croatian has now arrived for a training session at the Continassa.
Mandzukic was heavily linked with a move to United this summer and was said to be part of the deal that could have sent Paulo Dybala to Old Trafford and would have brought Romelu Lukaku to Turin.
We understand that some minutes ago, Mandzukic arrived at the Continassa, where he will train with the club's first team- a confirmation that he will not move to Man United.
Dybala's decision to not move to United saw the whole situation fall apart as United had prepared a contract offer for the Croatian, who was prepared to join the club.
A three-year contract worth 6.5 million net per year was ready for him , with a 35% increase compared to his Juventus contract. Juve feel that they need a physical presence up front in the side and decided against selling the player on the English transfer deadline day even though they would have accepted a fee of around 15 million euros for the striker.
