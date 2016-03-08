Maradona attacks Argentina: 'These players don't deserve to wear that shirt'
24 March at 16:15Argentina legend Diego Maradona has attacked the current Argentine national side, saying that they don't deserve to wear the shirt and feels they won't win a single game with them.
Argentine picked up a 3-1 loss against Venezuela and Maradona was asked to assess the performance.
He said: "Argentina? No, I don't watch horror movies! This is a group of inept players who still lead the national team. Who thought they would beat Venezuela? Who was so crazy to think so? Venezuela is a team that was formed in Argentina they entered through the window, not even through the door. They betrayed and still lie to people constantly.
"So, Argentina won't win a game, I'm sorry. This team does not deserve the shirt. I am sorry for the Argentine people who still believe in these liars. I'm sorry for the players who have to put their faces. Instead, the leaders should put it, unable to maintain the prestige that I and others have given once. All this makes me sad."
