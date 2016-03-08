Marcelo convinces Brazil teammate of Real Madrid switch
24 June at 09:55Brazilian superstar Marcelo has urged teammate Alisson to join Real Madrid this summer.
Alisson has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his performances for Roma have helped him attract the interest of a host of clubs across Europe. Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the goalkeeper, who is likely to leave the club this summer.
Don Balon state that Marcelo has told Alisson that he must join the Los Blancos this summer.
Marcelo has also informed new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui about how good the player is, amidst reports that a move to the Bernabeu is close for Alisson.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
