Marchisio negotiates Juventus pay-off
08 June at 13:10Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms Claudio Marchisio could leave Juventus in the summer. The Italian paper claims that the bianconeri veteran’s father is currently negotiating a pay-off to anticipate the end of Marchisio’s contract.
The 32-year-old is contracted with the Old Lady until June 2020.
Marchisio’s father exclusively talked to Calciomercato.com and Ilbianconero.com earlier last week.
