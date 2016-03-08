Market background: West Ham made offer for Inter midfielder - the details
13 February at 13:00In January, Roberto Gagliardini could have packed his bags and left Inter. However, due to the circumstances, the midfielder remained at the club, thus rejecting an offer which came from Premier League side West Ham in January.
Thanks to the injuries of Barella and Sensi, the former Atalanta man received a good amount of playing time in the first half of the season: 9 appearances as a starter in the league, 11 overall, plus an additional 4 games in the Champions League.
According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, West Ham tried to sign Gagliardini in January. In fact, they even presented a formal offer to Inter: a loan with an option to buy (rich buy-out) until the end of the season. An important offer, also for the player.
However, Inter rejected the offer, not convinced by the formula of the deal. Furthermore, Gagliardini himself wanted to remain with the Nerazzurri. Therefore, the deal never materialized and West Ham ended up looking elsewhere.
