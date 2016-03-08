Marotta: 'I don't watch Wanda on TV, I have to wake up early'
11 March at 16:45Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has said that he has no time to watch Wanda Nara appear on Tiki Taka because he has to wake up early to do his own work.
Inter and the duo of Wanda and his husband Mauro Icardi have been at loggerheads over the last few months, as they continue to drag negotiations about a new contract for the club's former skipper.
Marotta was asked about the show that Wanda appears on and he said that he has other things to do than watch Icardi's wife-agent talk on the Tiki-Taka show.
He talked during the Serie A league meeting and he said: " If I watch Tiki Taka? It goes on the air too late and we go to bed early because we wake up at 7 to work."
There is yet to be an agreement over a new deal for Icardi, as both parties are yet to hold talks about the issue. Icardi currently remains out of action due to a knee injury, as Inter making do with the presence of Lautaro Martinez up front.
