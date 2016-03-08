Marotta in contact with Inter, but still no agreement with Juve
17 October at 09:15Next week, Giuseppe Marotta's departure will officially be ratified by the Juventus board of directors. It is still not clear, however, when there will be his goodbye as general manager of the club, since an agreement with president Agnelli on the termination of the contracts has not yet been found, despite the meetings between lawyers of both parties in these weeks.
Meanwhile, however, Marotta is looking towards the future and is thinking about his next move. For this moment he is not interested in continuing his career at the FIGC and prefers to move to another top Italian club.
At this moment, Inter is still the team in pole position to secure his services. As reported by Tuttosport, in recent days there have been new contacts between Steven Zhang and Marotta himself, proving once again the esteem the next Inter president has towards the Juventus director and that he would like to bring him to the club to make the necessary leap in quality.qw
Go to comments