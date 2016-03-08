Marotta: 'Juve? I'm at Inter to win, VAR is perfect'

29 March at 18:50
Beppe Marotta, managing director of Inter, spoke during the "Il Foglio a San Siro" event about the Nerazzurri's future plans, as well as the San Siro, of course. 
 
"Nedved said that I have never been a Juventus fan? A manager must be a professional. I am a football fan. I fell in love with football and with all the clubs I have been in. The words of Pavel is linked to his way of being spontaneous, we have clarified this. 
 
"San Siro? The stadium is a place of emotions and it's necessary to guarantee a show on the pitch, because then people will show up. The stadium must surely be hospitable, the structure will also be important. 
 
"VAR? It's a perfect machine. Actually, no, I just remembered what happened in Florence. I'm in favour of VAR, but I can no longer enjoy a goal. 
 
"Juventus? What happened, happened. I wanted to do something different, now I will make use of all of my experience to win with Inter," he concluded. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.