Marotta: 'Juve? I'm at Inter to win, VAR is perfect'

"Nedved said that I have never been a Juventus fan? A manager must be a professional. I am a football fan. I fell in love with football and with all the clubs I have been in. The words of Pavel is linked to his way of being spontaneous, we have clarified this.

"San Siro? The stadium is a place of emotions and it's necessary to guarantee a show on the pitch, because then people will show up. The stadium must surely be hospitable, the structure will also be important.

"VAR? It's a perfect machine. Actually, no, I just remembered what happened in Florence. I'm in favour of VAR, but I can no longer enjoy a goal.

"Juventus? What happened, happened. I wanted to do something different, now I will make use of all of my experience to win with Inter," he concluded.