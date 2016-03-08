Marotta on Icardi: 'We have to put everything behind and look to the future with optimism'
03 April at 22:15Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has said that the club is looking to put the Mauro Icardi situation behind them and wants to look into the future with much optimism.
Icardi was called upto the squad that faced Genoa in the Serie A and later, he was also included in the starting line-up for the game. He has not made a single appearance for the club ever since he was stripped off captaincy before the Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Before the game against Genoa, Marotta was talking to DAZN and he said that the club is looking to put everything behind them.
He said:" Icardi? From the point of view of professionalism, I saw it well, now we have to put everything that happened behind and look to the future with optimism.
"We must be a team and win, without alibis, this is the message we want to give. In society there are tasks, skills and professionalism in all the components, I support the sports area with my experience."
Before the frosty relationship, Icardi hadn't scored for Inter since early December when he had scored against Udinese.
