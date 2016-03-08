Marotta protects Spalletti: 'Difficulties always arise irrespective of the manager'
15 March at 18:25Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has supported the club's manager Luciano Spalletti by saying that difficulties always arise at clubs, no matter who the manager is.
Inter were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League yesterday by Eintracht Frankfurt and the upcoming Milan Derby will be crucial to whether they finish inside the top four in the Serie A or not.
Ahead of a meeting with the Serie A executives at the Allianz Stadium, Marotta was talking to the press and he was asked about the position of Luciano Spalletti.
Marotta protected the Inter boss and said: “The coach has nothing to do with it, difficulties arise objectively regardless of the name of the coach. With him we must reach this important goal."
When asked about the objectives for the season, Spalletti said: "I consider Inter in a phase of corporate growth. The goal this season can only be the fourth place , it is not easy to reach because there are high level competitors. But we are absolutely capable of doing it."
Go to comments