Matic destined to leave Man Utd as agent offers him to Inter, Juve and Milan
24 February at 19:00In the summer, several players could be available on the transfer market to sign for free. For many of these, the future remains in doubt, in the balance between a potential renewal and leaving for another club at the end of the season.
One of the most talked-about cases is certainly the one relating to Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. The Serbian's contract will expire this summer and since he's no longer a regular for the Red Devils, he has been linked with several teams.
Matic's future, therefore, remains in doubt and his agents have started already made some moves, offering their clients to multiple clubs including Italian ones. AC Milan said no immediately, above all due to the player's current €10m-a-year salary, as we have learned.
Juventus, meanwhile, have postponed any negotiations as they are yet to complete their plans for the summer mercato. Finally, there is Inter, who even after the purchase of Christian Eriksen remain interested. However, most likely, they will go for a different profile.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments