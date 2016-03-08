Matteo Politano, no more indispensable at Inter
10 December at 12:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s winger Matteo Politano’s time at the club is seemingly coming to an end with the January transfer window less than a month away.
The 26-year-old has been used very little by manager Antonio Conte which is a clear sign that the player’s time at the club is about to end.
Inter are expecting two clubs to make an approach for Politano in the January transfer window—Genoa and Fiorentina.
At Genoa, manager Thiago Motta is looking for a player who is very similar to the kind of quality which Politano possess but the operation is complicated to be complicated in the mid-season transfer window.
However, Fiorentina’s move does appeal the player who can play in a 4-3-3 formation with Federico Chiesa at the other wing.
As things stand, Inter are open for a loan plus redemption of €20 million for the Italy international but it is not certain that the Viola’s hierarchy will be able to invest that much in the player, especially in the January transfer window.
In the midst of this, Politano is eager to have a final go to save his career at the San Siro, but it is looking unlikely that anything will change his future with the club.
Fabrizio Romano
