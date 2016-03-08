Matthaus warns Napoli: 'Cristiano wants James Rodriguez with him at Juve'

Naples are reportedly in negotiation with Real Madrid to seal the signing of James Rodriguez. But today Lothar Matthäus, the former Inter and Bayern Munich player has spoken about the Colombian's future, after he returned to Real following his two year loan spell with Bayern Munich. “He will be in Juventus, with his friend and former partner Cristiano Ronaldo.” Interviewed by As, Matthäus reveals a conversation he had with James himself, in which the playmaker explained what was drawing him towards a move to Turin "We had a chat two weeks ago, during the Bayern Bundesliga party. I see him at Juventus. He is very close to Ronaldo, he told me he was in contact with him. Cristiano said he wants to take him to Juventus. I understand James can give many assists to Ronaldo, both would shine."



The prospect of Juventus stealing James from under the noses of Napoli will surely not sit well with Napoli fans, especially considering the bad blood between the two clubs over the recent Sarri situation.