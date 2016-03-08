Mattia Caldara, concrete interest from Atalanta but Milan unwilling to sell
28 December at 14:35Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta are interested in signing league rivals AC Milan’s centre-back Mattia Caldara in the January transfer window.
The Nerazzurri have been in the market to bolster their defensive unit as they look to compete on three different fronts, including the UEFA Champions League.
It is believed that the hierarchy of Atalanta have identified Caldara as a perfect fit to strengthen the defensive unit and are looking to make a move for him in the January transfer window.
However, as per the latest development, they are facing two obstacles in completing the deal for the Italy international.
First is Caldara’s salary of €3 million per season which is something Atalanta are not sure they would be able to match.
The other obstacle is rather a big one which is Milan’s valuation of more than €25 million for the player who is considered too valuable to be allowed to leave for cheap.
As things stand, Atalanta are interested in Caldara but only a substantial offer can persuade Milan in letting go their prized asset.
For more updates, please visist our home page.
ET
Go to comments