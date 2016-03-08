Matuidi begins pre-season but remains on the market: PSG and Man Utd interested
14 July at 11:00On the day of the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin under the orders of Maurizio Sarri, Blaise Matuidi also returned to begin preparations. However, the French midfielder's future at the club is uncertain and he could leave the Allianz Stadium in the coming weeks.
The arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey together with the confirmation of Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur in addition to Allegri's farewell made Matuidi fall down in the hierarchy of Juve's midfield.
Moreover, his contract expiring in just one year makes him one of the sacrificable players on the transfer market and the Bianconeri are ready to let him go in the face of a substantial offer.
According to Corriere dello Sport, there are two options for the French midfielder. Mino Raiola is working for a possible return to PSG to close his career with a last big contract. The alternative remains Manchester United, where Matuidi could replace his compatriot aul Pogba.
