Matuidi begins pre-season but remains on the market: PSG and Man Utd interested

14 July at 11:00
On the day of the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin under the orders of Maurizio Sarri, Blaise Matuidi also returned to begin preparations. However, the French midfielder's future at the club is uncertain and he could leave the Allianz Stadium in the coming weeks.

The arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey together with the confirmation of Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur in addition to Allegri's farewell made Matuidi fall down in the hierarchy of Juve's midfield.

Moreover, his contract expiring in just one year makes him one of the sacrificable players on the transfer market and the Bianconeri are ready to let him go in the face of a substantial offer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, there are two options for the French midfielder. Mino Raiola is working for a possible return to PSG to close his career with a last big contract. The alternative remains Manchester United, where Matuidi could replace his compatriot aul Pogba.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.