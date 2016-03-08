Exclusive: Sarri already on his way to London, Chelsea announcement imminent
13 July at 15:00Chelsea and Antonio Conte have decided to part ways after the former coach of Itay and Juventus gave the English Premier League club one Premier League title and one FA Cup trophy when he was at Stamford Bridge for two years.
A statement on their website read, "Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company. We wish Antonio every success in his future career.”
Maurizio Sarri has become the former Napoli coach and the 59 year old will now be replacing sacked Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.
According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com , after the departure of Antonio Conte from the club of the English Premier League,
Maurizio Sarri is already on his way to the United Kingdom. He has left about an hour ago with a private plane that is taking him from Linate airport to London to sign with Chelsea .
