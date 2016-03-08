Maurizio Sarri gives fresh updates on outgoing Chelsea stars
02 August at 10:50New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has given fresh transfer updates about the likes of Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Willian and Thibaut Courtois.
With Gonzalo Higuain now set to move to AC Milan, Morata has been linked with a move back to Juventus, while both Hazard and Courtois have been linked with a switch to Real Madrid. Willian though, has drawn links with Manchester United and Real Madrid.
After Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, Sarri was asked about updates on Morata, Hazard and Courtois and he said: Morata? Maybe he was tired. The last three days were very intense, so maybe he was a little tired, but I'm not worried about Morata."
About Hazard, Willian and Courtois, the Italian said: "I'll see them on Saturday for the first time, I do not know the situation right now, there's no news, we're talking about the best players and every club wants to keep its best players. "
