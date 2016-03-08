Mauro Icardi set for contract extension: the details
18 July at 11:15The entourage of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is set to holds talks with the club to discuss terms over a new contract.
Icardi has been linked with a move away from Inter this summer and has impressed for the club this summer. He found the back of the net 29 times in the Serie A last season, topping the goalscoring charts and tied at the top with Ciro Immobile.
We have earlier reported that while Icardi is set for an Inter stay and is set to sign a new contract after holding talks with the nerazzurri later this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport say that the meeting will not happen next week as Piero Ausilio is heading to China to have a meeting with Suning founder Zhang Jindong.
Icardi is set to sign a new deal with the terms yet to be discussed, but a rough agreement and understand about them already exists.
The new deal will last till the summer of 2023 and the striker will earn about 5 to 6 million euros a season plus bonuses. His release clause of 110 million euros has already expired but the new deal will have an increased release clause.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
