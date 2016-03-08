Max Allegri joins Koeman and Martinez on Barca shortlist



Following Barcelona’s defeat at the hands of Valencia in the Copa del Ray Ernesto Valverde’s time on the Barcelona, the bench came to an end.



According to reports from RAC1, the Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu has decided not to continue with the former Athletic Bilbao man, who he will leave after two years and with another year of his contract.



For the moment the strong candidates to be his replacement, according to the Catalan press are, Ronald Koeman former Barcelona defender, Roberto Martinez, leader of Belgium, Unai Emery, coach, is in the running of Arsenal, and Massimiliano Allegri, who left Juventus ten days ago.



