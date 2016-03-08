Mayorga's lawyer denies dropping sexual assault lawsuit against CR7

05 June at 20:15
In the last couple of months, there were not much news on the front of Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault allegations, until this morning when Bloomberg reported that the case was dropped by Katheryn Mayorga. However, this report seems to not have been true, according to the words of Mayorga's lawyer Larissa Drohobyczer.

"The accusations have not been dropped. We have withdrawn our state-level complaint (in Nevada) because we have presented the same complaint to the federal court," the lawyer said to Sportmediaset.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.