Mayorga's lawyer denies dropping sexual assault lawsuit against CR7
05 June at 20:15In the last couple of months, there were not much news on the front of Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault allegations, until this morning when Bloomberg reported that the case was dropped by Katheryn Mayorga. However, this report seems to not have been true, according to the words of Mayorga's lawyer Larissa Drohobyczer.
"The accusations have not been dropped. We have withdrawn our state-level complaint (in Nevada) because we have presented the same complaint to the federal court," the lawyer said to Sportmediaset.
