Mbappe salutes Buffon: 'You gave me so much in just 12 months'

05 June at 19:15
Gianluigi Buffon will leave PSG after his contract with the French club expires at the end of the month. His now former teammate Kylian Mbappe took the time to bid farewell to the Italian goalkeeper with a message on Instagram:

"Gigi, I just heard the news. Playing with you, even if it's only been a small year in your huge career, has been very rewarding because I never thought I'd have this opportunity. Your advice and good humour were very valuable throughout the season," he wrote.

"You gave me so much in only 12 months for which I am forever grateful to you. You are and will remain forever a great man of this sport. A huge THANK YOU," Mbappe added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.