Mbappe salutes Buffon: 'You gave me so much in just 12 months'
"Gigi, I just heard the news. Playing with you, even if it's only been a small year in your huge career, has been very rewarding because I never thought I'd have this opportunity. Your advice and good humour were very valuable throughout the season," he wrote.
"You gave me so much in only 12 months for which I am forever grateful to you. You are and will remain forever a great man of this sport. A huge THANK YOU," Mbappe added.
Gigi, Je viens d’apprendre la nouvelle. Jouer avec toi, même si ce n’est qu’une petite année dans ton énorme carrière a été très enrichissante parce que jamais je n’aurai imaginer avoir un jour cette opportunité. Tes conseils et ta bonne humour auront été précieux tout au long de la saison. Tu m’as apporté tellement en 12 petits mois seulement que je te suis à jamais reconnaissant. Tu es et resteras à jamais un grand monsieur de ce sport. Un immense MERCI @gianluigibuffon
