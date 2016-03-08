Mendes, Milan still pushing for Silva solution
29 August at 17:49Andre Silva is a problem for Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan for quite a while and the time is running out to find a right solution for all parties.
The former FC Porto striker has been informed earlier in the summer by the Rossoneri hierarchy that he is not their plans for the upcoming season, but so far, the club have not received an offer they were expecting.
As per the latest development, Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes has now offered his client to Portuguese club Benfica after trying his luck with AS Monaco, Marseille, Sporting Lisbon and Schalke 04 in the recent past.
According to what was learned from calciomercato.com, it is believed that both Milan’s hierarchy and Mendes are confident that the deal can be complete in time, more so because Benfica are short on options on the attacking front after an injury to attacking playmaker Chiquinho which has left the club in dire need of a replacement.
It seems that Benfica’s President Luis Filipe Vieira’s first choice is Germany's U21 star Luca Waldschmidt, but the deal is unlikely to conclude as the player wants to stay in Germany.
As for Milan, the demand for Silva is simple, either €25 million up front for a permanent solution or a one-year loan deal with an option to buy the striker for €25 million after the end of the 2019-20 season.
