Mendes wants to bring James Rodriguez to Italy: Juventus idea appears



In the past, as our reporter Daniele Longo highlights in his video , the midfielder has been approached by Juventus. The Bianconeri have an excellent relationship with Jorge Mendes, the player's agent but also Cristiano Ronaldo's agent.

Both from a commercial and economic point of view, bringing in Rodriguez would be an interesting transfer. The player earns about €7m per year and this is something Juventus can afford. For the time being, however, the club directors have other priorities on the market.

Another hypothesis is Napoli, but one that remains very complicated. In the Premier League, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton could join the discussion as the manager wanted Rodriguez during his time in Italy. Furthermore, they have already worked together at Real Madrid.