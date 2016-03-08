Meret set for Napoli medical today
04 July at 10:55Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Napoli, ahead of a switch to the partenopei this summer.
Meret has long been linked with a move away from Udinese and Napoli had drawn strong links with him. The partenopei have seen Pepe Reina leave for AC Milan and they see Meret as the man to replace him.
It is said that Meret is set to undergo a medical at Napoli in the coming few hours at the Villa Stuart Clinic in Roma, ahead of finalizing a switch to the Naples based giants.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments