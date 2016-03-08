Mertens' father: 'China is not an option for him, he loves Naples'
18 March at 16:45The father of Napoli star Dries Mertens has said that there is no chance he leaves for China anytime soon.
Mertens has become one of Napoli's most important and popular players over the last few seasons, as he shone under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri before this season.
Mertens' father Herman was talking to Radio Marte recently and he revealed somethings about the Belgian's future.
Herman said: "The future of Dries? We don't talk about it much because I believe it is a very subjective decision and I leave it to him. But Dries has a contract with Napoli valid until 2020 and wants to honor him.
"Then, in recent years he will be able to play elsewhere, but I think his desire is to stay at least another season, at least until the contract expires. A future in China for Mertens? I don't think China is an option for him.
"When you play well they all want you, when you play bad no one looks for you, football is like that, but De Laurentiis has always wanted a lot of money and will continue to ask for more in the future. Mertens is in love with the city, he has many friends, he cannot do without the coffee of the legendary Starace, so at the moment there is no mention of his sale."
