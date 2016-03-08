Mertens: 'I don't know if Lukaku stays at United, I'm sorry Sarri went to Juventus'

Napoli star Dries Mertens has revealed that he doesn't know if Romelu Lukaku will stay at Manchester United or not and has apologised to Napoli fans that Maurizio Sarri went to Juventus. In an interview that Mertens gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli , he said: "He is a great player and a great friend: I don't know where he can end up, I don't know if he stays at United."

On Maurizio Sarri, he said: " was happy for him when he won the Europa League, he always gave me everything. I saw football differently thanks to him. Later, I tell the truth, I'm sorry because he always spoke well of Napoli. Then it is went to Juve, now he is an opponent but I hope he comes to the locker room to greet us because he has given me so much.



"Do I have a dream in my heart like all of Naples? Surely, we are talking about Sarri now. nice to win a Scudetto in Naples or at Juve? "



On James Rodriguez, he said: "The company is growing and we must be happy, we still have room for growth. Last year with Fabian we made a big hit, now we continue like this."



