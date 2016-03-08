Mertens: 'I don't know if Lukaku stays at United, I'm sorry Sarri went to Juventus'
In an interview that Mertens gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, he said: "He is a great player and a great friend: I don't know where he can end up, I don't know if he stays at United."
On Maurizio Sarri, he said: " was happy for him when he won the Europa League, he always gave me everything. I saw football differently thanks to him. Later, I tell the truth, I'm sorry because he always spoke well of Napoli. Then it is went to Juve, now he is an opponent but I hope he comes to the locker room to greet us because he has given me so much.
"Do I have a dream in my heart like all of Naples? Surely, we are talking about Sarri now. nice to win a Scudetto in Naples or at Juve? "
On James Rodriguez, he said: "The company is growing and we must be happy, we still have room for growth. Last year with Fabian we made a big hit, now we continue like this."
Go to comments