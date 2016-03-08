Mertens: 'I wanted to start against Roma'

29 October at 09:50
Napoli star Dries Mertens complained for not starting against Roma yesterday night. The Belgian came off the bench and scored the leveller in the final minutes. "It's a pity because we could win today", Mertens said. "We had our chances, Roma played well, but we had many shots on target and we could win. I wanted to start such an important game, everybody knows what this game means for us. I wanted to play."

Right after the game, Ancelotti explained why Mertens didn't start against Roma.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.