Mertens: 'I wanted to start against Roma'
29 October at 09:50Napoli star Dries Mertens complained for not starting against Roma yesterday night. The Belgian came off the bench and scored the leveller in the final minutes. "It's a pity because we could win today", Mertens said. "We had our chances, Roma played well, but we had many shots on target and we could win. I wanted to start such an important game, everybody knows what this game means for us. I wanted to play."
Right after the game, Ancelotti explained why Mertens didn't start against Roma.
