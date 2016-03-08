Mertens, promise to ADL and uncertain future
25 December at 15:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens’ future is far from decided despite him having less than seven months left on his contract with the club.
The Belgium international has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe but it is believed that he still wants to stay at the Naples-based outfit beyond the summer of 2020.
So much so that Mertens has promised club president Aurelio De Laurentiis that he will never wear any other Italian club’s jersey after playing for Napoli.
As things stand, the club’s offer of a two year extension with a contract worth of €3 million is not satisfying the demands of the player who is still undecided whether to reject or accept it.
From the club’s point of view, this is the best offer they can come up with and there are no further offers expected before the January transfer window when the player will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent.
In the middle of this, there is Inter Milan who are interested in signing Mertens despite De Laurentiis publically claiming that the versatile striker has a release clause which does not allow him to play for another club in the Serie A after playing for Napoli.
The Milan-based club are not expected to approach Mertens in January but a summer offer cannot be ruled out which would be teasing for the player despite his promise to his club’s president.
All in all, Mertens’ future is as uncertain as it was few weeks or months ago and it does not look like it will be sorted out in the near future.
Fabrizio Romano
