Mertens reveals plans for the future amid Napoli exit talks
22 March at 18:55Napoli star Dries Mertens has played down talks of an exit from the partenopei in upcoming summer transfer window.
The Belgian has been one of the most important players for the club since the days under Maurizio Sarri. Even under Carlo Ancelotti this season, he has done well for the club.
Mertens was talking to Sportmediaset recently and he discussed his future. He said: "I have another contract year and then the owner of my house does not say anything since my agreement ends in 2020.
"Let's see, but I'm fine in Napli and I'm not thinking about anything else . Milik said I'd deserve the captain's armor? they like to go to dinner and celebrate with their companions. I like it, but we have many players like Insigne, Callejon and others who can be captains."
The 31-year-old has appeared in 26 Serie A games this season, scoring nine times and assisting just as many times for the partenopei.
